Jonathan Dohogne wins St. Mary Cathedral School geography bee

Jonathan Dohogne, son of Stuart and Kim Dohogne and seventh-grader at St. Mary Cathedral School, won the school-level competition of the National Geographic Bee on Jan. 23 for the second consecutive year. Jonathan also earned a chance at a $50,000 college scholarship. The bee, at which students answered oral questions about geography, was the first round in the 29th annual National Geographic Bee.