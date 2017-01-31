Distinguished graduate award presented to St. Mary School teacher

Jane (Essner) Wilson was the recipient of the NCEA 2017 Distinguished Graduate Award presented by the St. Mary Cathedral School Board. Wilson is a 1976 graduate of St. Mary Cathedral School. She is a lifelong member of the parish and has been the first-grade teacher at St. Mary Cathedral School for the past 29 years. Wilson was recognized for her outstanding contributions to the parish and school.

Valdis Zalite, president of the St. Mary School Board, presented the award at an all-school assembly on Monday, Jan. 30, in conjunction with Catholic Schools Week activities.

Relatives and friends attended the assembly, including her mother, Ina Essner, and nine of her 11 siblings. All 12 of the Essner family children are graduates of St. Mary Cathedral School.