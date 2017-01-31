- A message from heaven (1/23/17)
- Stepfather choked girl, 6, during homework argument, police say (1/25/17)
- Additional charges filed against Jackson man accused of child abuse; woman also charged (1/29/17)
- Drury buying 12.5 acres near I-55 from city for $1M (1/25/17)3
- Number of children requiring foster care jumps in region (1/29/17)1
- 'Remember that time ...': Marble Hill sisters reminisce on 100 years of memories (1/29/17)4
- Meadow Heights considers four-day school week (1/27/17)10
- Tip of man's finger bitten off during fight, police say (1/27/17)1
- Man accused of waving gun during road-rage incident (1/25/17)1
- Council advances ordinance to let residents keep chickens in Cape (1/24/17)15
Distinguished graduate award presented to St. Mary School teacher
Jane (Essner) Wilson was the recipient of the NCEA 2017 Distinguished Graduate Award presented by the St. Mary Cathedral School Board. Wilson is a 1976 graduate of St. Mary Cathedral School. She is a lifelong member of the parish and has been the first-grade teacher at St. Mary Cathedral School for the past 29 years. Wilson was recognized for her outstanding contributions to the parish and school.
Valdis Zalite, president of the St. Mary School Board, presented the award at an all-school assembly on Monday, Jan. 30, in conjunction with Catholic Schools Week activities.
Relatives and friends attended the assembly, including her mother, Ina Essner, and nine of her 11 siblings. All 12 of the Essner family children are graduates of St. Mary Cathedral School.