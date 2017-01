Southeast Missouri Special Olympics receives a donation of $2000 from the Cape Girardeau Noon Optimist Club

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here

Members of the Southeast Missouri Special Olympics receive a donation of $2000 from members of the Cape Girardeau Noon Optimist Club. The Noon Optimist Club is an organization of individuals who give their time in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area to raise funds for the betterment of the children in the community.