Southeast Missouri Special Olympics receives a donation of $2000 from the Cape Girardeau Noon Optimist Club

Tuesday, January 31, 2017
User-submitted story by Cape Girardeau Noon Optimist Club
Members of the Southeast Missouri Special Olympics receive a donation of $2000 from members of the Cape Girardeau Noon Optimist Club

Members of the Southeast Missouri Special Olympics receive a donation of $2000 from members of the Cape Girardeau Noon Optimist Club. The Noon Optimist Club is an organization of individuals who give their time in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area to raise funds for the betterment of the children in the community.

