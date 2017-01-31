*Menu
Cape Parks and Rec Receives $6250 Donation

Tuesday, January 31, 2017
User-submitted story by Cape Girardeau Noon Optimist Club

Members of the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation department receive a donation of $6250 from members of the Cape Girardeau Noon Optimist Club. The Noon Optimist Club is an organization of individuals who give their time in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area to raise funds for the betterment of the children in the community.

