Speak Out 1/31/17

Repeal not replace

Trump was elected on a promise to repeal Obamacare -- not replace it. He should honor his promises.

The wall

If Trump is so sure Mexico will pay for the wall, let him pay for it out of his pocket and then Mexico can pay him back. He is so sure he doesn't have anything to worry about. But the working Americans will be stuck with his wall. Congress doesn't care as they and their 1 percent won't have to pay anything.