Help Us Help Kinslee Valentines Dinner and Dance

Februrary 11th we are having a Valentines Dinner and Dance to raise money for a local girl who has Rett Syndrome. Her name is Kinslee Kinder, the Auxiliary has chosen to sponsor this young girl for the year to help her parents with medical, insurance and travel expenses. Their goal is to get her an appointment with a specialist who is breaking grounds in helping understand Rett Syndrome.

I have attached a copy of the flier for the event, we are very excited to have a local band playing for us that evening, the Ivas John Band. If you would like some tickets to give a way during airtime I would gladly drop some tickets off.

For more information on Kinslee you can go to

Until all the Pieces Fit : Kinslee's Journey with Rett Syndrome

Also February 11th is Kinslees thrird birthday so we are going to have a little party for her as well.

We are also offering children prices for those younger families who would like to bring their children Kids under 10 free, 10-13 $5

For more information call me at the following

Pam Boyd 573-979-2218

Thank you Pam Boyd