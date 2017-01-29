Delta Senior Citizens Meeting

The Delta Senior Citizens will meet Wednesday, February 8, at 11 a.m., at the Delta Community Center. Valentines Day will be the theme for the meeting centered on fun and fellowship with an exchange of Valentine cards. The program for the meeting will be Wayne Elfrink, a representative from SADI (SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence). Musical entertainment will be provided by John Schott. Lunch will be served at 12:00 noon. For more information, call 794-2259.