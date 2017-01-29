*Menu
Special Olympics Basketball

Sunday, January 29, 2017
User-submitted story by Vicky Dannenmueller
Wolfpack Skills Team took Silver at Special Olympics Basketball tournament in Wentzville Jan. 28th. This was there first competition.

