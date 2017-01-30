After reading Karoline Harold's Letter to the Editor in the January 23, 2017 SEMissourian I was moved to rewrite a letter of my own. As a sixth grader, she hits all the right notes in wishing for an America where we can all put our differences aside, find employment and give thanks for our many blessings.

We have observed the disbelief and refusal to accept the results of our presidential election by the radical leftists, including the media and Hollywood. There was rioting during the inauguration; the next day we were treated to mass obscene displays of female anger. I only hope that Karoline and her schoolmates were not privy to that vulgarity.

The promised total transformation of America has been found wanting and was soundly rejected. People who don't live in the wealthy, radical-leftist enclaves are suffering. The career politicians have been wasting our tax dollars and consider us stupid. Many of us were weary of seeing hard-working American taxpayers having to choose between violating their conscience or bankruptcy. And, if you disagree with them you're a denier, a bigot, racist, sexist, homophobe, Islamophobe, a Nazi or a hater.

A sixth grader cuts through the blather and lifts us all up. If only we would step back and see the truth in this child's message. We live in a wonderful country where we are still free to disagree with our political leaders. God has certainly blessed us; I'm very thankful for that. And thank you Karoline Harold!

Esther H. Bohnert, Jackson