- A message from heaven (1/23/17)
- Stepfather choked girl, 6, during homework argument, police say (1/25/17)
- Jackson police describe night of anger, car crashes, drug possession by 18-year-old (1/22/17)5
- Drury buying 12.5 acres near I-55 from city for $1M (1/25/17)3
- Man threatened Menards security officer with stolen knife, police say (1/24/17)4
- Council advances ordinance to let residents keep chickens in Cape (1/24/17)15
- Area residents among those attending inauguration, women's march (1/22/17)93
- Meadow Heights considers four-day school week (1/27/17)8
- Comedian, cancer survivor Tom Green headlines sold-out Cancer Center benefit (1/22/17)
- A lifetime collecting (1/22/17)
More downtown parking
Downtown Cape Girardeau has come leaps and bounds in the last few years. From structural changes such as new sidewalks and street lights, to a flourishing small business environment, downtown Cape is finally a city to feel proud of. As someone who lives and works in the downtown area, the one thing that everyone seems to agree on is that the city needs more parking. I know that city council can't just wave a magic wand and two new parking garages will appear, but I speak for everyone when I say that having a place to safely park your car would improve downtown the most right now. With the Marquette Tower opening and a hotel in the future, tourists will be coming from all around to enjoy what Cape has to offer. Instead of building a new sports complex or convention center, maybe parking for downtown Cape should have been made a priority.
Shawna Schweain, Cape Girardeau