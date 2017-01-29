More downtown parking

Downtown Cape Girardeau has come leaps and bounds in the last few years. From structural changes such as new sidewalks and street lights, to a flourishing small business environment, downtown Cape is finally a city to feel proud of. As someone who lives and works in the downtown area, the one thing that everyone seems to agree on is that the city needs more parking. I know that city council can't just wave a magic wand and two new parking garages will appear, but I speak for everyone when I say that having a place to safely park your car would improve downtown the most right now. With the Marquette Tower opening and a hotel in the future, tourists will be coming from all around to enjoy what Cape has to offer. Instead of building a new sports complex or convention center, maybe parking for downtown Cape should have been made a priority.

Shawna Schweain, Cape Girardeau