Pre-K Enrollment and Kindergarten Screenings at Guardian Angel School in Oran, MO

Friday, January 27, 2017
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines

Guardian Angel School in Oran, MO is taking applications for pre-K enrollment. Contact the school @ 262-3583 for more information. The school is also doing kindergarten screenings at the school on 514 Church St. in Oran, MO on March 8 from 3:45 pm to 5:15 pm. Please contact the school at 262-3583 for an appointment time.

