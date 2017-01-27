Prevention Day at the Capitol

I am fortunate enough to work with for the Southeast Regional Support Center (RSC) located here in Cape Girardeau. The RSC is an organization that works endlessly in the fight against substance misuse as well as raising mental health awareness. Recently, the RSC sent 3 prevention experts to the state capitol where they met with local legislators to discuss drug trends and mental health issues that are taking place in our own towns and communities.

The 6th Annual Prevention Day at the Missouri State Capitol was held Wednesday January 25, 2017. Each year the Missouri Substance Use Prevention Network and ACT Missouri provide an opportunity for preventionists across Missouri to network with peers in prevention, share ideas, and showcase communitys successes at the Capitol.

Prevention Day is an annual event that provides preventionists from across Missouri the opportunity to showcase the work they are doing in their communities, said Chuck Daugherty, Executive Director of ACT Missouri. Coalitions meet with their legislators to discuss issues important to them and their communities. Coalitions are also able to network with other members of the prevention community.

ACT Missouri is the statewide training and resource center for substance use prevention. Through free trainings, brochures, and education, ACT Missouri works with all areas of the state to combat drug and alcohol use, especially among Missouri youth. ACT Missouri also serves as the state representative for national organizations such as Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) and The Partnership at Drugfree.org.

The Southeast Regional Support Center (RSC), located in Cape Girardeau, MO, works closely with ACT Missouri in the fight against substance misuse and mental health awareness. The RSC, which serves 6 different counties (Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry, Sainte Genevieve, and Scott) sent 3 preventionists to the Capitol where they met with the local legislators. If you would like more information about the RSC, you can visit our website: www.semo.edu/regionalsupportcenter/