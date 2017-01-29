4x4 1-29-17

Eureka, Missouri

Luke Barnett

Eureka, Missouri

What are your plans for Super Bowl Sunday?

My birthday is the sixth, so I'm probably gonna go home for Super Bowl Sunday.

What's your favorite game day snack?

Probably hotdogs.

If you could be a star on any television show, which would you choose?

I don't really watch TV anymore.

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much stock do you put in Punxsutawney Phil's prediction?

Very little. I don't think that's a real thing.

Leonard McAdory

Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee

What are your plans for Super Bowl Sunday?

Eat and get drunk.

What's your favorite game day snack?

Pizza.

If you could be a star on any television show, which would you choose?

Steve Harvey.

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much stock do you put in Punxsutawney Phil's prediction?

Half and half.

Paige Faircloth

Desloge, Missouri

Desloge, Missouri

What are your plans for Super Bowl Sunday?

I have to write a paper over it.

What's your favorite game day snack?

Buffalo chicken dip.

If you could be a star on any television show, which would you choose?

"One Tree Hill" because Brooke Davis is inspirational.

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much stock do you put in Punxsutawney Phil's prediction?

None.

Alexander Gabriel

Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau

What are your plans for Super Bowl Sunday?

At the restaurant I work at, we're having a birthday/Super Bowl party for our boss.

What's your favorite game day snack?

Curry.

If you could be a star on any television show, which would you choose?

"Stargate." It's exploring new worlds and seems like fun adventure.

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much stock do you put in Punxsutawney Phil's prediction?

One hundred percent.