Praise for Karoline Harold

Great Job Karoline Harold ("Hopes for 2017" Monday, Jan. 23, 2017): you nailed life -- our willingness to see ourselves as we are, willingly choose to change the things we are having a problem with, and enjoy all the things and life we have been given.

P.S. Great job Mom and Dad Harold. A Godly Education opens every door if we are willing to walk through them.

Bruce Collier, Jackson