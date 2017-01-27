Money raised for K-9s

On Saturday, Jan. 21, Mississippi Mutts was privileged to host a fundraiser for the Cape Police Department's 'Pay for the Pups' campaign. Cape's finest washed furry friends and the community came out in droves to support the purchase of at least two and up to four new canine officers. Reno and Schupo are the Cape PD's current police dogs, and they are entering into hard-earned and well-deserved retirements in 2017 and 2018. New police K-9s are needed to replace the pair; K-9s track and apprehend violent suspects, assist in finding narcotics and locate missing persons.

Mississippi Mutts is so proud to do business in Cape Girardeau; our community showed our police department so much love and support during our fundraiser. We'd like to thank Canine Clipz of Jackson for providing nail trims, the Smokin' Brothers Barbeque for the delicious chili, the Southeast Missourian for helping spread the word as well as everyone who came out to help bring new police K-9s to our police department. Our fundraiser stands at $5,600 so far; it has been an honor to work on such an incredible project and we could not have done it alone.

With gratitude,

Sherry Jennings and the staff of Mississippi Mutts, Cape Girardeau