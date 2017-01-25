- A message from heaven (1/23/17)
- Obama shortens sentence of inmate from Cape (1/19/17)9
- Jackson police describe night of anger, car crashes, drug possession by 18-year-old (1/22/17)5
- Area hospitals hope a box helps prevent infant deaths (1/19/17)6
- Local students to perform with choir at inauguration (1/19/17)3
- Southeast to lose $3.5 million from state in budget cuts (1/18/17)21
- Man threatened Menards security officer with stolen knife, police say (1/24/17)4
- Stepfather choked girl, 6, during homework argument, police say (1/25/17)
- Area residents among those attending inauguration, women's march (1/22/17)92
- Council advances ordinance to let residents keep chickens in Cape (1/24/17)13
New McKendree Church ERT Packs Flood Buckets
1/23/17
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
New McKendree Emergency Response Team Packs Flood Buckets
New McKendree United Methodist Church, Jackson, MO recently held a flood bucket packing event at the South Campus location at 1770 S. Hope Street, Jackson, MO. Under the leadership of Chad Hartle and Todd Rushing, local church and family members assisted in packing 150 flood buckets to be stored at New McKendrees High Street location and distributed to flood victims nation-wide as the needs arise. Flood buckets like these can be a welcome sight to individuals affected by flooding. This is one of many ways New McKendree church is reaching out to those in need and, considering the number of recent flooding events, we know these will be distributed and utilized very soon says Hartle. Each flood bucket contains cleaning supplies necessary for post-flood clean up. "New McKendree is a Flood Bucket Depository that distributed over 1000 flood buckets in 2016 to disaster victims in the Cape Girardeau and St. Louis areas as well as parts of Louisiana" added Hartle.
It cost nearly $10,000 to purchase the supplies for 150 Flood Buckets, these funds were raised by the New McKendree UMC Go Team. Bucket packing and logistics was provided by various church and family members along with the Cool Kids Against Bullying club from Jackson High School, Marissa Higuera, leader.