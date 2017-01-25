*Menu
Safe House, Junior Achievement, LFCS and Voices for Children Receive Donations

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
User-submitted story by The Rushing Family Trust

Junior Achievement of Southeast Missouri, Voices for Children/CASA, Lutheran Family and Children's Services, and the Safe House for Women each recently received a donation from The Rushing Family Trust.

The Rushing Family Trust strives to make a positive difference in the lives of disadvantaged women and children, and others with extraordinary needs. Funding for these donations came from the 18th Annual Captain Woody Rushing Golf Tournament, which is held at Kimbeland Country Club each Columbus Day. A total of $11,900 will be donated to 14 charities from the 2016 tournament proceeds.

