Speak Out 1/26/17

Speed limit

The city of Cape Girardeau may as well change the speed limit on Bloomfield Road from 35 mph to 70 mph between the hills of Edgewood Drive to Silver Springs Road. Hardly anyone is doing the speed limit, we pray that none of our children or our pet gets injured or killed by these speeders.

Betsy DeVos

Betsy DeVos is not the answer for the American education system. Voucher systems. Charter schools with no oversite. Funding private schools. NO. Please contact your representatives and tell them we need experience and skills, not crony capitalism and people appointed to positions they will never be qualified to hold.