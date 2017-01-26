Journey Gala benefits local cancer center

Masked men and women descended on the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center last weekend for the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation's Journey Gala titled "A Night in Disguise -- A Venetian Masquerade," that featured comedian and cancer survivor Tom Green as a speaker.

The Journey Gala takes on special meaning, according to SoutheastHEALTH president and CEO Ken Bateman.

"At the Cancer Center, we call the entire arc of the patient experience, from diagnosis on, the journey," he said. "SoutheastHEALTH is part of that journey."

Sandy Helwege, a cancer survivor whose treatments all occurred at the Cancer Center, said that her "scary experience" was made easier by the Cancer Center staff and process.

"They don't just treat the disease," she said. "They treat nutritionally, mentally; they give support to family and friends. They really do amazing work, and I'm so glad I can be here tonight."

Many were there that night -- every ticket to the event was sold and two extra tables added. More than $100,000 was raised just from ticket sales and proceeds from the silent auction and raffle tickets will be added to that.

What's special about an event like this, and other similar ones in the area, is that the money remains local. All proceeds from the Journey Gala will benefit the Cancer Center and its patients.

What better kind of event is there than one that helps people in your community?

"We've never done an event like this before," said Patti Ranzini, the foundation's director. "But we are thrilled at all the community support we're seeing tonight."