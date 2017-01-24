- Obama shortens sentence of inmate from Cape (1/19/17)9
Leopold Robotics Team Qualifies for MO State Championship
Congratulations to the Leopold Robotics Team, the Leopold GearHeads, for qualifying for the FTC Missouri State Championship. Next month, the GearHeads will head to Rolla, Missouri for the March 4th competition at Missouri S&T University. The team's qualification for State came from their performance at the STLCC - Florissant Valley Competition in Ferguson, Missouri. The team preformed well and ultimately received several awards that allowed them to advance to the next level of competition. In addition, two of the GearHeads, Brice Jansen and Jared Landewee, were awarded as Dean's List Semi-Finalists for their promotion of the FTC ideals and their outstanding contributions to their team. This is the 3rd year that the GearHeads have qualified for the State Championship and the team is excited to get the opportunity to compete again. The team is hoping for a chance to repeat last year's success by again qualifying for the FTC Super Regional Competition in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. We wish the GearHeads well and look forward to seeing what they will accomplish this season!