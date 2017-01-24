Tech as teaching tool, not entertainment

One local teacher is allowing technology use in her classroom, and not for entertainment.

Kindergarten teacher Jennie Pehle of Orchard Drive Elementary in Jackson is utilizing technology as "a tool" to teach her students. Pehle's students are getting an enjoyable education, while simultaneously providing her with valuable information.

She said, "If I can't find a way to create an environment where it's a tool, then we don't have them in here."

Every student has an iPad and a Seesaw app that allows students to store various projects, snapshots, videos and more. It also enables Pehle to track students' progress -- what they do well and what they need to improve. So the app is teaching the teacher how to better teach the students.

One thing we love about this is that it connects school and home. Through the Seesaw Parent app, parents access their children's school activities -- actually seeing snapshots of what their children do. What parent doesn't want to "go to school" with their children, to check in on them? And what kindergartner doesn't delight in showing Mommy or Daddy some accomplishment? The app also facilitates conversation at home about school and is a line of communication with the teacher.

It's not all work, either. Parents who are curious about how their children are faring socially are able to see their interactions. According to Pehle, "Sometimes parents are like, 'Wow, I never knew what it looked like when they go to lunch,' or 'I never knew what it looked like when they played at recess.'" Technology has eliminated that divide. Pehle explained that she "can take a video at recess and load it onto that child's Seesaw account."

We have all witnessed scenarios when technology in the hands of children -- in the hands of anyone, really -- leads to bad outcomes. Sometimes, it is used simply to pacify or entertain or even to bully, but technology is neither good nor bad on its own.

Pehle has decided it will be a source of good in her classroom -- for the growth of her students and for her growth as an educator, all to the delight of parents who get to witness it, as well.