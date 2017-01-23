Saturday Magic

The Cape Girardeau county park sprang to life this past weekend on an abnormally warm Saturday. Driving through the park in the early afternoon made me feel like spring had already sprung.

The frisbee golf course was filling up with golfers eager to stretch their legs and take advantage of the weather.

Nearby anglers were testing the water to see what fish were biting (I wish I had my rod and reel in the trunk).

The main attraction however, was Melaina's playland. Both parking lots were full. Inside the playland, slides and swings were at full capacity. Parents stood shoulder to shoulder around every attraction watching kids laugh and play.

With no parking spots available I stopped my car in the middle of the parking lot to take some pictures.

One picture in particular, the empty pedestal where a bronze statue is supposed to be. A statue of Melaina Cunningham, the inspiration responsible for the laughter and joy I could see and hear inside the park fence.

A small bunch of flowers leaned in the breeze atop the broken pedestal. They seemed to be holding the spot for the stolen statue, waiting for its return.

I've lived in the Southeast Missouri community long enough to know that the statue will be replaced soon. You are a community of people who demonstrate sacrificial giving as a way of life.

Vandals may have removed the statue but if you drove through the park this past Saturday you would have discovered the same thing I did. Melaina's memory is alive and as vibrant as ever. Statue or no statue.

In fact, on this unusually warm Saturday her magical boundaries stretched well beyond the playland and encompassed the entire park.

For this day, at least, welcome to Melaina's Magical Park.