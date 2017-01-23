Boy Scouts Earn Search and Recue Merit Badge

On Saturday, January 21st nearly 50 Boy Scouts from Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Perryville, MO gathered at Boy Scout Camp Lewellan to complete the requirements for earning the Search and Recue Merit Badge. A search is an emergency situation requiring a team of trained searchers to locate, access, stabilize and transport a person to safety. A rescue is an emergency situation where the person's location is known but he or she must be removed from danger and returned to safety. The Boys Scouts of America issued the first Search and Rescue Merit Badge in 2012. Pictured are participating Boy Scouts from Troop 210 in Jackson, Mo.