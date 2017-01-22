Out of the past: Jan. 22

1992

After a lengthy debate, the Cape Girardeau City Council votes to further study the feasibility of building a Shawnee Park sports complex with city tourism dollars; the council directs the city staff to determine if tourism funds can finance the city's Convention and Visitors Bureau and construct a sports complex at Shawnee Park, while allowing a year's Show Me Center bond payment in reserve.

The Faculty Senate at Southeast Missouri State University accepts two differing reports on whether to retain the textbook rental system or require students to purchase textbooks.

1967

Consecration services are held in the afternoon at the Wesley United Methodist Church near Fruitland; officiating ministers are the pastor, the Rev. Loren J. Wolfe; Bishop Eugene M. Frank and district superintendent the Rev. J.C. Montgomery Jr.

Maj. Gen Russell Boyt, commanding general of the 35th Command Headquarters and assistant state adjutant general, is in Cape Girardeau to discuss National Guard affairs with officers here; Boyt is a former Cape Girardeau resident.

1942

Farm workers will be in demand the coming season in Cape Girardeau County and may be a bit scarce; at an average wage of 25 cents per day, some older men and some youths, not top-notch workers, will be pressed into service.

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. -- The Farm Security Administration has announced plans to locate a large black cooperative farm project 1 1/2 miles south of East Prairie; many here have voiced objections to the location of such a project so near the town, fearing it could cause racial difficulties, which might result in violence.

1917

ST. LOUIS. -- Attorneys representing the Frisco Railroad and the Cape Girardeau Northern Railroad appear in the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals here in the morning and ask for a continuance in the case wherein the C.G.N. and other Frisco creditors asked for the sale of the Frisco Railroad to be set aside; the court continues the case to the May term; a federal official says this action means the virtual settlement of the litigation between the roads and that the Frisco has relinquished all rights in the C.G.N.: it also means the Frisco will make an equitable settlement with Louis Houck, builder of the C.G.N., and other creditors, and the road will undoubtedly go back to Houck.

J.M. Hamilton, upper Broadway blacksmith, has received word from his son, Tom, who has been in the Navy the past four years, saying he will be released Friday or Saturday and will start home at once; he is now in San Diego.

