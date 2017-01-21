Comedian, cancer survivor Tom Green headlines sold-out Cancer Center benefit

Fred Lynch Order this photo

When comedian Tom Green was diagnosed with testicular cancer 15 years ago, he did what anyone would do in his position: He made a documentary film about his battle and eventual remission.

"I'm glad I made that documentary," Green said. "Today, I get young guys who tell me they've gone to the doctor because of that documentary, and that's really meaningful to me."

Green said Cape Girardeau is lucky to have the Cancer Center facility.

"I toured it earlier today, and it really is a great facility. I'm a survivor; my dad is, too, and it's a scary thing to have to go through," Green said.

Green said he learned a lot from his battle with cancer. He said he wouldn't trade it for anything -- except maybe for his right testicle.

"I would love to have that back," he said to many laughs from the audience.

Green spoke to a sold-out crowd at Saturday's Journey Gala that benefits the Cancer Care Fund at Southeast Cancer Center. The event at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, titled "A Night in Disguise -- Venetian Masquerade," was hosted by the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation.

"We've never done an event like this before," said Patti Ranzini, the foundation's director. "But we are thrilled at all the community support we're seeing tonight."

Ranzini said organizers sold every ticket offered and added two tables to event seating.

"It's obvious there is a lot of support for the cancer center," she said.

Elaborate decorations included Roman columns, crystal centerpieces, sequined tablecloths, masks and orchids.

A gondolier and an a capella singer greeted arriving guests with Italian art songs and arias.

Brittany Moleski, who studies vocal performance and education at Southeast Missouri State University, performed with her vocal partner, Taylor Marsyla.

"I got a call from my voice teacher asking if I would be interested in singing for this event," she said. "I asked Taylor if he wanted to join me, and here we are."

Marsyla said he was having a great time.

"It's fun to dress up and sing," he said. "Especially Italian music. It's so beautiful."

On Cue Performing Arts Studio in Cape Girardeau provided two dancers and a singer to open the program.

Dancers Ashton Wallace and Mila Graf said they had only a week to choreograph and rehearse the number: a mix of modern dance and ballet.

Costumed in gold leggings and short tutus with black half-masks painted on their faces, they fit the evening's theme.

"It was definitely crunch time," Wallace said of the preparations.

Victoria Collom sang an aria a capella as Wallace and Graf danced.

Katherine Murdock said she was delighted to attend.

"It's awesome coming here, showing support for cancer research," Murdock said. "It's such a big deal right now. I'm glad to help support it."

Tameka Randle agreed.

"I'm really excited," she said. "I have a lot of close family who are survivors and some non-survivors. To be able to be supportive of those fighting cancer, it's amazing."

Sandy Helwege is a cancer survivor. She said all of her treatments were at SoutheastHEALTH's Cancer Center.

"Overall, it was a scary experience," she said of the treatments. "But the staff, the whole process, they made it as easy as they could. They don't just treat the disease. They treat nutritionally, mentally; they give support to family and friends. They really do amazing work, and I'm so glad I can be here tonight."

Ken Bateman, president and CEO of SoutheastHEALTH, said the name Journey Gala has special significance.

"At the Cancer Center, we call the entire arc of the patient experience, from diagnosis on, the journey," he said. "SoutheastHEALTH is part of that journey."

He said the program consistently ranks in the top 10 percent of cancer treatment programs in the U.S., and he said he is proud of the work the program does.

All told, over $100,000 in ticket sales alone were raised. Proceeds from the silent auction and raffle tickets will be added to revenue from ticket sales and corporate sponsorships. All will benefit the cancer center directly.

"We are so pleased at the results," said Ranzini. "We can't wait to go bigger and better next year."

Pertinent address: 777 Main St., Cape Girardeau