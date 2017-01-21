Domestic-assault suspect accused of kicking two sheriff's deputies

A Cape Girardeau woman kicked two Cape Girardeau County sheriff's deputies after she was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of domestic assault, deputies said.

The Cape Girardeau County's Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Tabitha Ann Statler, 35, with third-degree felony assault on a special victim, felony third-degree domestic assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.

Statler's bond was set at $6,000 cash or surety, with the conditions Statler wear a monitoring device, not possess or consume intoxicating beverages, enter the premises of a establishment that sells alcohol and stay at least 1,000 feet away from the victim in the case.

Deputy Maranda Meyer met the victim in front of a trailer on Wednesday night in the 200 block of Parkwood Avenue, according to Meyer's probable-cause statement filed in the case.

The victim said Statler had threatened to commit suicide with a box cutter but was heavily intoxicated and was leaving minor scratch marks on her skin, Meyer wrote.

Statler hit the victim in the head several times as the victim tried to take the box cutter from her, according to the statement.

Statler opened the trailer door after a few knocks, and Meyer placed Stater under arrest and in handcuffs, Meyer wrote. Statler lunged toward Meyer in an attempt to knock them down, but Meyer escorted Statler to her patrol car, according to the statement.

When Meyer took Statler to the booking area in the station, Statler issued a vague threat and kicked Meyer in the left thigh, Meyer wrote.

Meyer "assisted her to the ground" and requested jail staff help restrain Statler in a chair, according to the statement.

Deputy Andrew Leimer tried to apply a leg restraint to her ankle, and Statler kicked him in the face, Meyer wrote.

Pertinent address: 200 block of Parkwood Ave., Cape Girardeau, MO