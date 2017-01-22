Speak Out 1/22/17

Wall of Fame

There is no doubt that Gen. Seth McKee should be included on the Wall of Fame here in Cape Girardeau. The fact that he wasn't initially included is shameful, as is the waffling and posturing of various folks quoted in the recent article. It's simple -- stop all the jockeying for power and spewing out of excuses and soundbites, and make the decision to include him. Then allow those who support his inclusion to do the work necessary to make it happen.

Online filing

Tip of the hat to County Assessor's office and Bob Adams, the new online filing for the personal property form is great. I think it took less time to submit the info online than filling out the form, putting it in the envelope and walking it to the mail box not to mention saving the postage. I also suspect it saves labor on their end too.