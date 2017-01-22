Good luck, President Donald Trump

On Friday, Donald J. Trump became the 45th president of the United States.

He became our president.

Trump offers a new and provocative way to approach government. Some see this as a thrilling opportunity to disrupt and break the norms of the governance that have tended to make our public sector grow too much, too strong and too invasive. Others see Trump as a tyrant and fear his policies and temperament will be detrimental.

There are many reasons for concern as we head into Trump's presidency, but we are ready for a fresh start and a transition away from government overreach. We hope Trump's bold moves will move the country in a more positive direction.

The U.S. Constitution calls for a presidential election every four years, with a limit of two terms. The transfer of power has been talked about a lot in the past few weeks, and it's an inspiring thing to watch. We commend then President Obama for handling the transition largely with grace, despite the great differences in governmental ideologies between him and Trump.

We respect the First Amendment rights of those who protest in opposition, those who choose to peacefully assemble.

But we also believe it prudent to give the President a chance to lead. Trump's weaknesses may indeed cause problems over time, but they may also be greatly overstated.

We wish Trump the best as he takes the reins over our military and executive branch. Good luck, Mr. President.