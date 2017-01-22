- Obama shortens sentence of inmate from Cape (1/19/17)9
- Two subjects of interest in 1992 homicide to take polygraph tests (1/15/17)8
- Business notebook: Jackson salon owner also opens a clothing store (1/16/17)
- Area hospitals hope a box helps prevent infant deaths (1/19/17)6
- Cape SportsPlex contractor offers a look at the project (1/15/17)14
- Meat-processing plant faces $70K penalty for Clean Water Act violations (1/17/17)4
- Southeast to lose $3.5 million from state in budget cuts (1/18/17)21
- Local students to perform with choir at inauguration (1/19/17)3
- Subjects of interest in 1992 killing take polygraph tests; results not revealed (1/18/17)2
- Governor cuts $146 million, colleges take hit (1/17/17)
Good luck, President Donald Trump
On Friday, Donald J. Trump became the 45th president of the United States.
He became our president.
Trump offers a new and provocative way to approach government. Some see this as a thrilling opportunity to disrupt and break the norms of the governance that have tended to make our public sector grow too much, too strong and too invasive. Others see Trump as a tyrant and fear his policies and temperament will be detrimental.
There are many reasons for concern as we head into Trump's presidency, but we are ready for a fresh start and a transition away from government overreach. We hope Trump's bold moves will move the country in a more positive direction.
The U.S. Constitution calls for a presidential election every four years, with a limit of two terms. The transfer of power has been talked about a lot in the past few weeks, and it's an inspiring thing to watch. We commend then President Obama for handling the transition largely with grace, despite the great differences in governmental ideologies between him and Trump.
We respect the First Amendment rights of those who protest in opposition, those who choose to peacefully assemble.
But we also believe it prudent to give the President a chance to lead. Trump's weaknesses may indeed cause problems over time, but they may also be greatly overstated.
We wish Trump the best as he takes the reins over our military and executive branch. Good luck, Mr. President.