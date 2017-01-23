Jackson Chamber celebrates community, businesses

People are a community's best resource. Every meaningful business, charity and agency is run by people who make it work. We lose sight of this sometimes, but not so on Jan. 13, when the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce honored several people at its annual banquet at the Jackson Civic Center.

Brian Gerau, the Chamber executive director, Merideth Pobst, a member of the board of directors and board member Charlie Glueck were on hand to participate in the ceremony, sharing remarks and announcing award winners. Hundreds attended, joining the Chamber in honoring those who represent the best and brightest among us and make our businesses work. And we need them to work. Businesses play a vital role and rely upon the dedication of all kinds of people in all kinds of fields to progress effectively.

Honors bestowed included educator of the year to Linda Sandlin, industry of the year to Fronabarger Concreters Inc. of Oak Ridge, business of the year to Byron Lang Trucking, small business of the year to Rushing Marine and ambassador of the year to Kelly Darby. Val Tuschhoff, a former Jackson alderwoman and former president of the chamber, received the R.A. Fulenwider Award, which is a lifetime achievement award, and the chamber service award went to Cheryl Merkler.

While the focus was on the businesses and people who served the community in 2016, a year Gerau said was "a good year for the chamber," focus was also on moving forward in the new year with continued success and meaningful relationships: "The new year brings new hope for growth and opportunity," Gerau expressed.

Piggybacking on that sentiment was outgoing chamber president Jeff Martin, who encouraged being "mindful of neighbors," rather than embracing fear and bitter disagreement.

Martin has high hopes moving forward, particularly in 2017. He predicts that "it will be measured by the quality of the relationships people build with each other."

Those relationships and commitments were on display at the awards banquet as Jackson expressed pride in its own, dedicated time to honor them and upheld them as an example for other community members and businesses to follow.

Congratulations to every winner. Your hard work has not gone unnoticed and now, not unrewarded.