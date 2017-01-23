Hopes for 2017

Since it is officially the new year, we are all making resolutions, and we are hoping for the best for our families and for ourselves. In this letter, I will be writing about my hopes and dreams for my country, my world, and myself.

In my country, I know things won't be easy to fix. But I do hope that as we receive a new president, that we can all just come together and accept it. I hope that everyone can put their differences aside. If we can do that, I believe that we can all collaborate and make one strong nation.

The world is a very difficult place to change. My dream for 2017 is that everybody gets employment. That way, nobody will live in poverty. Also, then most people would be able to have a house or apartment. If everybody could have employment, it could make everyone live happily.

In this new year, I would like to become better at remembering to be grateful. In my world today, it is very easy to miss the amazing things I have. I overlook things like food, water and clothing. But what I think I miss the most is how fortunate I am to have my Catholic education. I always complain on Sunday when I have to go back to school, but I need to always remember how lucky I am to be able to even go to school.

In conclusion, we all need to remember to be thankful for what we have. Give all of our world leaders a chance. And also just believe that we will have a great year! I will end with this: "Be the change you wish to see in the world."

Karoline Harold, sixth grader at St. Vincent de Paul School, Cape Girardeau