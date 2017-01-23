A message from heaven

It has been two years since the death of my son. An unexpected event happened that made me realize that there is a heaven and that is where my son is.

Someone came to my office for a routine visit. She told me that she had been running a few weeks before and was suddenly struck by the thought that there was a voice inside her head that she didn't know. Was this her breathing or the runners "high"? She was uncertain so she quickly discarded it as nothing.

She came to my office six weeks later and after her visit and she had a somewhat pained and troubled look on her face. I asked her what was wrong and this is what she said:

She woke up that morning and was getting ready. A strange feeling swept over her and she felt as if someone was there. Then she heard clearly a voice that said this, "This is Alex Morton. Please tell my dad that I am OK." This was repeated again to her.

She told me this in my office and she asked, "Why her?" We both cried and I gave her a hug and said, "I have no idea." She had never met Alex but only knew what had occurred through the paper and word of mouth.

I thanked her and quietly walked out of my office in disbelief. My son is with God and I will someday see him again. A prayer was answered that day.

Eric Morton, Cape Girardeau