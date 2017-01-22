Reading daily

By Rob Hurtgen

Many at the beginning of the year make it a goal to read the Bible every day. Daily reading from the scripture is a good goal. It is a goal shared by kings.

In Deuteronomy 17:18--20 some instruction is given to how the future king should conduct himself. The context lists several actions and acquisitions the king should avoid, but only lists one item the king is to possess. The king is to own his own copy of the scriptures. He is also given these specific instructions: "He must always keep that copy with him and read it daily as long as he lives. That way he will learn to fear the Lord his God by obeying all the terms of these instructions and decrees." Every day he is to read the scriptures.

There are three reasons why we should embrace the same counsel.

Read the word for you. A reason why many make the goal to read the Bible is because they are looking to better themselves. When we read the Bible it begins to change us. It reveals our hidden heart and intentions. It exposes us for who we really are.

Read the word for those you are responsible for. The king is commanded to read the Bible so he will not see himself as better than others. The habit of reading the bible grows within us compassion to see others as God sees them. Regular reading of the Bible combats the notions that those whom we are responsible for are projects more than they are people.

Read the word for those you influence. Kings, rulers and those in authority are influential people. They speak and shape not only the headlines, but also policies. In our day and age, 140 characters can insight riots or bring peace. Those who are in our spheres of influence should be shaped with the words of life as we are. We pour out only what is poured in.

Instruction has something greater in mind than simple compliance. Parents tell their toddlers not to touch the hot stove because they are keeping them from something dangerous. They want their compliance for their good. The instruction to daily read from the scriptures is concerned with whom the king will be and how he will exercise his authority.

When we read the Bible, it, in turn, reads us.