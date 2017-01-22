4x4 - 1/22/17

Tyler Lyons

St. Louis

What is your favorite thing to do on a snow day?

I'd love to go snowboarding, but I can't do that right now.

What are your thoughts on the recent "ice storm"?

It's miserable. I like warmer weather and I don't like dealing with it driving.

How do you beat the winter blues?

Go to Florida where it's a lot warmer.

Jan. 23 is National Pie Day and Jan. 27 is Chocolate Cake Day. Do you prefer pie or cake? Why?

My grandma just made a really good pie, so I'll go with pie.

Steve Thomas

Benton, Missouri

What is your favorite thing to do on a snow day?

I like to get out with the kids and build a little snowman or just have a snowball fight.

What are your thoughts on the recent "ice storm"?

Glad that it wasn't as bad for us, but I understand that there was quite a few people affected north of our area.

How do you beat the winter blues?

Try to go to a movie, stay warm or do some stuff with the family inside.

Jan. 23 is National Pie Day and Jan. 27 is Chocolate Cake Day. Do you prefer pie or cake? Why?

Definitely pie. I like to have a nice apple pie and a little a la mode if you can.

Jennifer Perkins

Marble Hill, Missouri

What is your favorite thing to do on a snow day?

Read a book by the fire.

What are your thoughts on the recent "ice storm"?

I was ashamed.

How do you beat the winter blues?

Reading books and playing with my kids.

Jan. 23 is National Pie Day and Jan. 27 is Chocolate Cake Day. Do you prefer pie or cake? Why?

Pie, because coconut cream just beats any cake.

Meashsha Newbern

Cape Girardeau

What is your favorite thing to do on a snow day?

Stay at home, chill on my couch with my favorite blanket, my fireplace and Netflix.

What are your thoughts on the recent "ice storm"?

What ice storm?

How do you beat the winter blues?

I like to work out. Mostly getting out of the house, getting my heart pumping and going to the gym helps.

Jan. 23 is National Pie Day and Jan. 27 is Chocolate Cake Day. Do you prefer pie or cake? Why?

I don't really have a preference, I just like sweets.