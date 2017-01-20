- Two subjects of interest in 1992 homicide to take polygraph tests (1/15/17)8
- Business notebook: Jackson salon owner also opens a clothing store (1/16/17)
- Young Elvis impersonator from Bernie performs on 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' (1/12/17)
- Cape SportsPlex contractor offers a look at the project (1/15/17)14
- Meat-processing plant faces $70K penalty for Clean Water Act violations (1/17/17)4
- Two men shot after argument; houses also struck by bullets (1/12/17)21
- Area hospitals hope a box helps prevent infant deaths (1/19/17)6
- Two Cape men recovering after shooting (1/13/17)
- Obama shortens sentence of inmate from Cape (1/19/17)9
- Subjects of interest in 1992 killing take polygraph tests; results not revealed (1/18/17)2
Jackson PD recognized for online training
The Jackson Police Department recently received some much-deserved recognition from MIRMA, a risk-management organization for municipalities and their employees.
The recognition came for the department's 100-percent participation in online training programs.
"We are pleased to see great response from our member law-enforcement agencies," Patrick Bono, a representative for MIRMA, said. "This is how we want to see public-safety officials operate."
Jackson Police Capt. Scott Eakers was presented with a plaque, and the department also received grant money for two body cameras and a car camera.
"Officers in Jackson also suggested procedural changes to police chases," Bono said, and these suggested changes have been adopted. "We appreciate Jackson officers' input, and are pleased to see that civilian lives will be saved as a result."
We're glad to see the Jackson Police Department's continued commitment to excellence and to improvement. We look forward to seeing the department's continued efforts to keep the community safe.