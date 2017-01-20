Jackson PD recognized for online training

The Jackson Police Department recently received some much-deserved recognition from MIRMA, a risk-management organization for municipalities and their employees.

The recognition came for the department's 100-percent participation in online training programs.

"We are pleased to see great response from our member law-enforcement agencies," Patrick Bono, a representative for MIRMA, said. "This is how we want to see public-safety officials operate."

Jackson Police Capt. Scott Eakers was presented with a plaque, and the department also received grant money for two body cameras and a car camera.

"Officers in Jackson also suggested procedural changes to police chases," Bono said, and these suggested changes have been adopted. "We appreciate Jackson officers' input, and are pleased to see that civilian lives will be saved as a result."

We're glad to see the Jackson Police Department's continued commitment to excellence and to improvement. We look forward to seeing the department's continued efforts to keep the community safe.