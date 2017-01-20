Speak Out 1/20/17

Capitol carry

The last I heard, the law in Missouri is that anyone can carry a gun anywhere. If the legislators thought this was such a great idea, why are they hiding behind metal detectors and banning guns in their hallways? They shouldn't be offered any better protection than the taxpayers of Missouri.

Food stamps

Last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced an ambitious-sounding pilot program that will give participants in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) -- best known by the colloquial term "food stamps" -- a way to purchase their groceries online. Yes, most people that are on food stamps all have computers. That is the thinking of this Congress.

Inauguration boycott

I have never in my life seen such immature behavior in our Congress and I am ashamed for them. For many of them to "protest" the presidency of President Donald Trump by not attending a formal inauguration is total immature behavior and then we wonder why some of our youth act the way they do. Do they understand how ignorant they look or do they care? Have they lost touch with the process our founding fathers set forth? Come on Congressmen, show a "little" respect for the office of presidency. You are sowing what we will all reap in the future and we are seeing now what goes around comes around! Please...grow up!

Chickens in city

I did not understand why the city council is even thinking about allowing chickens in a residential area of Cape Girardeau. They are dirty, disgusting, carry diseases and should not be allowed. I would rethink that issue.

Class on Kanye

What is Washington University in St. Louis doing by having a Kanye West 101 class on its educational curriculum? This to me downgrades the university's status. I feel insulted and embarrassed for school administration.

Celebrity views

It amazes me (but shouldn't) that the media still doesn't get it ... we don't care what Hollywood thinks, their views are not our views ... they live in a bubble and give themselves titles of royalty. I guess it's hard when you have a president-elect that doesn't bow down and worship them. It is so refreshing!