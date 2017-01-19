*Menu
St. Vincent De Paul 6th Grade Boys Basketball Team

Thursday, January 19, 2017
User-submitted story by Suzy Glasscock

St. Vincent De Paul 6th grade boys basketball team finished their season with the last game on January 18th. The team went undefeated 17-0 for the season.

