Art Award nominations

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri would like to encourage the residents of Cape Girardeau and the surrounding communities to submit nominations for the Annual Arts Awards.

The Otto F. Dingeldein Award was established in 1975 and honors living individuals whose artistic achievements have made a considerable impact on the cultural enrichment of the Cape Girardeau community. The award can be given to artists, non-artists or to organizations. Judy Barks Westrich was named winner of the 2015 Otto F. Dingeldein Award.

The Friend of the Arts award was established in 2002 and is one of the highest honors the Arts Council can bestow upon an individual or organization within the community. Nominees are involved with the Arts Council in a capacity that helps the organization achieve its goals for programming and outreach. This assistance can be delivered either through the nominee's service as a volunteer or through donations of funds or goods. Jeannie Eddleman, of WestRAY studio, was awarded the 2015 Friend of the Arts Award.

If you know someone deserving of either award, please download a nomination form through the Arts Council's websitecapearts.org or visit the Arts Council's location at 16 North Spanish Street in Downtown Cape Girardeau by Friday. Your help is necessary in continuing this tradition of acknowledging outstanding achievement in the arts.

This year's awards ceremony will be held at the Cape Girardeau Country Club from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, and will feature live music, wine and hors d'oeuvres. Tickets are $25.

Lori Ann Kinder, Cape Girardeau