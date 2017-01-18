*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Cape Caution ( ESPN / Disney ) Soccer championships

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
User-submitted story by Justin Graham
Back row Head Coach Justin Graham Front row from left Kole Gross , Trenton Powell , Kamryn West and Jace Graham

Cape Caution 3 v 3 soccer team traveled to Orlando, FL & played in the Disney 3 v 3 Soccer Championships at ESPN World Wide of sports complex January 13th -16th. They placed 3rd in the U8 boys division.

Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: