Cape PD to wash dogs to 'Pay for the Pups'

The Cape Girardeau Police Department plans to add four new canine officers, and will be washing your furry friends this weekend to raise money for them.

The cost for a canine officer is $14,500, with training additional, and the dogs require eight weeks of training, according to a report by Southeast Missourian reporter Ben Kleine. The funding for canine dogs is not included in the $8 million for the police in the city budget.

On Saturday, you have the opportunity to help the police in their fundraising efforts. Mississippi Mutts, at 609 Broadway, will offer full-service dog washes, along with toenail trims from K-9 Clips of Jackson and food from Smokin' Brothers barbecue, for $20. All proceeds will go to the Pay for the Pups campaign.

Cape PD's current police dogs, Reno and Schupo, will be retiring later in 2017 and in 2018, respectively. They'll each retire after eight years. The pair split their time among four shifts currently.

"By expanding the K-9 Unit to four certified police K-9s, it allows a police K-9 to be assigned to each platoon, ensuring a police K-9 is available and on-duty around the clock," according to a news release.

The roles of canine dogs include tracking and apprehending violent suspects, finding narcotics hidden in homes and vehicles and locating children and the elderly when they are lost or missing, according to the release.

"Several years ago, the citizens of Cape Girardeau were generous in donating towards starting a K9 program," police chief Wes Blair wrote in a text message.

"As those dogs near retirement, we are again seeking assistance in providing this service to our community."

If your dog got a little muddy during the recent rainy and icy weather, here's the perfect opportunity to get them cleaned up and help a great cause. We encourage you to head down to Mississippi Mutts on Saturday or donate to the Cape Police Department to help 'Pay for the Pups.'