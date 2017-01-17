Smoking ban in state capitol

On Jan. 10, 2017, Missouri lawmakers defeated a proposed ban on smoking in state Capitol offices. The vote was 9-4 by party lines, with Republicans blocking the attempt to make the Capitol a healthier work environment. It is true that smoking is banned in hallways and chambers, but many individuals are in and out of offices on a daily basis. State employees are not allowed to smoke in any state office or building. Forty-one other states have smoke-free Capitols. Perhaps the lawmakers of Missouri consider themselves above going outside to smoke. In this day and age, with the negative impact of second-hand smoke well-documented, this is unacceptable.

Rep. Warren Love, from Osceola, is quoted as saying, "Somehow along the line, people enjoy smoking Â so I say leave the rule as it is." By all means, Rep. Love and the other lawmakers who voted against the ban, if one person wants to smoke in an office, then it must not be banned! Why worry about the health of others when you are doing what you enjoy? What an excellent role model for the students and constituents that visit and work in the Missouri Capitol. Would it really be so challenging for our lawmakers to perform their duties, vote independently of their affiliated party, and place the welfare of others above their own enjoyment? Obviously, for this group of nine, the answer was a resounding "yes!"

Kathy Harris, Jackson