Prayer 1/17/17

Most read stories
- Waller deemed competent to stand trial (1/11/17)5
- Young Elvis impersonator from Bernie performs on 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' (1/12/17)
- 113 drug tests at Jackson High net one instance of illicit usage (1/11/17)14
- Two subjects of interest in 1992 homicide to take polygraph tests (1/15/17)7
- Two men shot after argument; houses also struck by bullets (1/12/17)21
- Imo's Pizza will be added to Rhodes 101 convenience store in Jackson (1/10/17)16
- Cape SportsPlex contractor offers a look at the project (1/15/17)13
- Juvenile accused of stealing, damaging playground statue (1/9/17)25
- Two Cape men recovering after shooting (1/13/17)
- Business notebook: Faithfully Fed aims for more than just food (1/9/17)4