Guardian Angel School, Oran, Wins in Tournament

The North-South Parochial League Junior High Invitational was held at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape over two weekends, January 7-8 and 14-15. The Guardian Angel Redwings boys basketball varsity team placed 2nd among 15 teams. They are coached by Kent Mangels and Andrew Hulshof. This year marked Coach Mangels 17th, and final year, of coaching at Guardian Angel Shool. Asst. coach Hulshof will also be retiring this year. The schools, in the tournament, were located as far south as Guardian Angel Catholic School in Oran and as far north as Valle Catholic School in Ste. Genevieve. The cheerleaders of the schools were also judged. Guardian Angel cheerleaders brought home a 1st place plaque for their performances at the tournament. They are coached by Jacqui Hobbs and Jill Siebert. We congratulate the coaches and their teams for a terrific season, filled with lots of hard work.