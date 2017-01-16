Speak Out 1/16/17

Internet sales tax

I agree with Mr. Wallingford's bill to tax internet sales on grounds of fairness as long as it includes a provision preventing local governments from giving any kind of tax breaks or tax incentives to bricks and mortar retail stores.

Smoking in capitol

How typical! The offices in the capitol are not exempt from smoking...just goes to show how we are subjected to a double standard. One rule for the average guy, but politicians are treated "special"!