Cardinals Caravan coming to town today

St. Louis Cardinals fans have reason to be excited. Their heroes will sweep in on the Cardinal Caravan this evening when representatives from the team come to the Osage Centre to talk, answer questions and sign autographs.

It may seem like winter has just arrived, but the 2017 Major League Baseball season is fast-approaching.

For only $6, and free for children under age 3, you can be in the same room with Jose Martinez, Tyler Lyons, Patrick Wisdom, John Gant, Scott Cooper and Ray King. Those 15 years old and younger will be given a ticket to receive autographs from the players.

Tickets have been on sale at the Osage Centre and the Arena Building, and doors open at 4:30 p.m. for the 5:30 event. Call Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation coordinator Jennifer Rose at (573) 339-6737 with questions.