Honoring Martin Luther King Jr. today

Today, we observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday, in honor of the man who led a movement for civil rights during one of the most volatile times in our nation's history. The son of a preacher and a preacher himself, a young Martin Luther King arrived on the world stage with a dream for America and methods to make it come true. He embraced such measures as nonviolence, marches, boycotts and speeches, boldly resisting the status quo.

Almost 50 years after his assassination, Dr. King still epitomizes the best for which we strive in America, as well as the progress he helped us make. His life reminds us that one person, a dream and self-sacrifice still make it possible to leave the world a better place than we found it.

Many events to honor the holiday and, more importantly, the man, are scheduled for today and throughout the week. We hope you find at least one to attend so you can celebrate, learn, reflect and, of course, dream.