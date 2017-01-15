Salvation Army: A worthy organization for giving

We were disheartened to hear recently that the Salvation Army fell $50,000 short of its red kettle goal.

In a recent Southeast Missourian story written by Tyler Graef, Capt. Ronnie Amick, who leads the Cape Girardeau office, said even though the organization collected about $250,000, the result was disappointing.

"Every Salvation Army has years where they don't hit their goal, but this is $50,000," he said. "This is significant."

Amick said one reason he believed the donations were down this year was a lack of bell-ringer shifts on the busiest shopping days on the weekends.

The organization hired more than 20 paid bell-ringers and had 426 hours of volunteer kettle service at 17 locations during kettle season, which ended Dec. 30.

The shortfall is disappointing, but there are still opportunities to give to this worthy organization. The Salvation Army helps the poor with food, utility assistance and rent assistance. According to its website, the Salvation Army also helps with addiction recovery, older adult ministries, missing persons, Salvation Army camps, social services, women's and youth ministries, emergency disaster services and Meals with Friends. One program that was featured in the Southeast Missourian recently is the Christian Boxing Academy, an after-school program that leads children in tutoring, dinner, prayer, training and boxing.

The Cape Girardeau Salvation Army is located at 701 Good Hope. For information about services or making a donation, you can call (573) 335-7000.

There are many places and organizations worthy of donations. But the Salvation Army is a core organization that makes a real difference in local communities. Please consider supporting this organization as you prepare to give in 2017.