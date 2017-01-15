Prayer 1/15/17

Most read stories
- Waller deemed competent to stand trial (1/11/17)5
- Namesake statue stolen from Melaina's Magical Playland (1/8/17)7
- Juvenile accused of stealing, damaging playground statue (1/9/17)25
- Young Elvis impersonator from Bernie performs on 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' (1/12/17)
- 113 drug tests at Jackson High net one instance of illicit usage (1/11/17)13
- Two men shot after argument; houses also struck by bullets (1/12/17)21
- Imo's Pizza will be added to Rhodes 101 convenience store in Jackson (1/10/17)16
- Infant saved by emergency c-section after fatal wreck has brain damage (1/8/17)
- Poplar Bluff native helps bring 'Saturday Night' to life (1/6/17)
- Officers to wash canines to raise money for new police dogs (1/9/17)