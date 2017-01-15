Trump and Putin

For the past several years, President Elect Trump has paid a variety of compliments to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Among other items, Trump has described him as a smart and a good leader. I find this troubling.

Among the actions taken by Putin while he has been ruling Russia are the following:

* Limited the independence of the judiciary,

* Limited the right to have freedom of conscience and religion,

* Limited the right to have freedom of expression,

* Limited the right to have freedom of association and assembly,

* Limited protection from discrimination.

During Putin's administration Russia has engaged in the following foreign adventures:

* A 2008 invasion of the country of Georgia

* Taking the Crimea away from Ukraine in 2014.

* Sending troops into southeastern Ukraine to support the antigovernment side in a civil war and then lying about doing so,

* Providing military aid and support to a dictatorship in Syria which in order to stay in power has engaged in crimes against humanity.

These actions are very reminiscent of Germany in the 1930s. It occupied the Rhineland in 1936, annexed Austria in 1938, took the Sudetenland away from Czechoslovakia in 1938, in early 1939 it occupied what today is the Czech Republic, and provided military aid to the Fascists in Spain which were revolting against the Spanish government.

While not identical, the similarities between the actions of Adolf Hitler and Putin should make this country very cautious in dealing with him. I certainly would not lift any existing sanctions against Russia.

John Piepho, Cape Girardeau