4x4 - 1-15-17

Aaron Powell

New Madrid, Missouri

Do you plan to watch the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump on Jan. 20?

Probably, yeah.

If you could meet any president, dead or alive, who would you meet?

Probably Teddy Roosevelt, I think he was pretty cool.

Jan. 20 is National Cheese Lover's Day. What is your favorite cheesy food or meal?

Probably cheese pizza.

What do you most hope to accomplish this year?

To get in shape.

Judd Thoma

Cape Girardeau

Do you plan to watch the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump on Jan. 20?

Yes.

If you could meet any president, dead or alive, who would you meet?

Abraham Lincoln.

Jan. 20 is National Cheese Lover's Day. What is your favorite cheesy food or meal?

Pizza.

What do you most hope to accomplish this year?

To win all my basketball games.

Mario Mendoza

Cape Girardeau

Do you plan to watch the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump on Jan. 20?

Yes.

If you could meet any president, dead or alive, who would you meet?

George Bush, I guess.

Jan. 20 is National Cheese Lover's Day. What is your favorite cheesy food or meal?

Mexican cheese dip.

What do you most hope to accomplish this year?

Lose weight.

Tanner Mendoza

Cape Girardeau

Do you plan to watch the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump on Jan. 20?

No.

If you could meet any president, dead or alive, who would you meet?

George Washington.

Jan. 20 is National Cheese Lover's Day. What is your favorite cheesy food or meal?

Probably a cheese quesadilla.

What do you most hope to accomplish this year?

Make the varsity football team.