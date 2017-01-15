- Waller deemed competent to stand trial (1/11/17)5
- Namesake statue stolen from Melaina's Magical Playland (1/8/17)7
- Juvenile accused of stealing, damaging playground statue (1/9/17)25
- Young Elvis impersonator from Bernie performs on 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' (1/12/17)
- 113 drug tests at Jackson High net one instance of illicit usage (1/11/17)13
- Two men shot after argument; houses also struck by bullets (1/12/17)21
- Imo's Pizza will be added to Rhodes 101 convenience store in Jackson (1/10/17)16
- Infant saved by emergency c-section after fatal wreck has brain damage (1/8/17)
- Poplar Bluff native helps bring 'Saturday Night' to life (1/6/17)
- Officers to wash canines to raise money for new police dogs (1/9/17)
4x4 - 1-15-17
Aaron Powell
New Madrid, Missouri
Do you plan to watch the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump on Jan. 20?
Probably, yeah.
If you could meet any president, dead or alive, who would you meet?
Probably Teddy Roosevelt, I think he was pretty cool.
Jan. 20 is National Cheese Lover's Day. What is your favorite cheesy food or meal?
Probably cheese pizza.
What do you most hope to accomplish this year?
To get in shape.
Judd Thoma
Cape Girardeau
Do you plan to watch the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump on Jan. 20?
Yes.
If you could meet any president, dead or alive, who would you meet?
Abraham Lincoln.
Jan. 20 is National Cheese Lover's Day. What is your favorite cheesy food or meal?
Pizza.
What do you most hope to accomplish this year?
To win all my basketball games.
Mario Mendoza
Cape Girardeau
Do you plan to watch the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump on Jan. 20?
Yes.
If you could meet any president, dead or alive, who would you meet?
George Bush, I guess.
Jan. 20 is National Cheese Lover's Day. What is your favorite cheesy food or meal?
Mexican cheese dip.
What do you most hope to accomplish this year?
Lose weight.
Tanner Mendoza
Cape Girardeau
Do you plan to watch the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump on Jan. 20?
No.
If you could meet any president, dead or alive, who would you meet?
George Washington.
Jan. 20 is National Cheese Lover's Day. What is your favorite cheesy food or meal?
Probably a cheese quesadilla.
What do you most hope to accomplish this year?
Make the varsity football team.