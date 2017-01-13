Artifacts 1/13/17

River City Players Abbott Awards set

The River City Players Abbott Awards will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Yacht Club at Port Cape Girardeau, 19 N. Water St. in Cape Girardeau. Every January, the River City Players Community Theatre hosts the Abbott Awards to celebrate the previous season of shows. The evening's program will include presentation of trophies for best show, best actor, etc., as well as some more whimsical awards and entertainment.

Black Light Bingo & Chili Bash to be held

A Cabin Fever Reliever Black Light Bingo & Chili dinner will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, 300 Hope St. in Jackson. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and tickets cost $25 in advance or $30 at the door. To purchase tickets in advance, call (573) 243-5013. Entry will be available only for those 21 and older. The event will include cash prizes.

Soup-in-a-jar workshop planned

A soup-in-a-jar workshop will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau. This event is back by popular demand and will teach participants to create a soup mix in a jar that's as tasty as it is beautiful. Registration is required; call (573) 334-5279. The workshop will take place in the Oscar Hirsch room.

Writers Guild event scheduled Sunday

Sarah Geringer, an inspirational writer and blogger from Jackson, will give a presentation focusing on her experiences in self-publishing from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Steck House Art Gallery, 210 Washington St. in Jackson. Anyone interested in writing and getting published is welcome to attend.

